Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Director Sells $213,049.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $213,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. 4,074,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,249. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,249,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,534,000 after acquiring an additional 157,093 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,644,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,849,000 after purchasing an additional 104,062 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,256,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,126,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

