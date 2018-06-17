Marie A. Chandoha Sells 10,000 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.09 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 6,692.5% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

About Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

