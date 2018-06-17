Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,047 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after buying an additional 5,731,627 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,448,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,022,000 after buying an additional 804,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,721,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,877,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,354,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,904,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after buying an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock alerts:

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $13,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $136,997.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,252,770 shares of company stock valued at $127,709,689 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.