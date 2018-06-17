Chart Industries (GTLS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Northcoast Research set a $71.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of Chart Industries opened at $67.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $74.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S), and BioMedical. The E&C segment primarily provides brazed aluminum heat exchangers, Core-in-Kettle heat exchangers, air cooled heat exchangers, cold boxes, and process systems, as well as axial cooling fans for power, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refining end user applications.

