Charter Court Financial Services Grp (CCFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Charter Court Financial Services Grp (LON:CCFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th.

CCFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Shore Capital initiated coverage on Charter Court Financial Services Grp in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 299 ($3.98) target price for the company.

Shares of Charter Court Financial Services Grp opened at GBX 330.50 ($4.40) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Charter Court Financial Services Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 227.50 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 336.50 ($4.48).

Charter Court Financial Services Grp Company Profile

Charter Court Financial Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage lending and deposit taking activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Buy to Let, Residential Lending, Short Term Lending, Second Charge Lending, and Other segments. The company offers long term first charge loans to landlords and owner-occupiers; short term bridging finance to owner-occupiers, landlords, and property developers; long term second charge loans; and treasury and third party mortgage services.

