Debby R. Zurzolo Sells 1,780 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Stock

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $92,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Debby R. Zurzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 1,780 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $92,916.00.

On Thursday, May 10th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $50,178.96.

On Friday, May 4th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 6,229 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $331,818.83.

On Tuesday, May 8th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46.

On Tuesday, May 1st, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,856 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $777,117.36.

On Monday, March 12th, Debby R. Zurzolo sold 200 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $9,850.00.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory opened at $57.86 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

