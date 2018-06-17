Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CMCM remained flat at $$12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 673,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,345. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 3.43.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 386.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

