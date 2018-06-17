Chemed Co. (CHE) Position Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 89.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Chemed by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Spencer S. Lee sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.22, for a total transaction of $478,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,708,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total value of $428,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,832.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,011 shares of company stock valued at $23,921,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

NYSE CHE traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,372. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $186.09 and a twelve month high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.36. Chemed had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $439.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

