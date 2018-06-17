Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 273,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,695. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.62 million. equities analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

In related news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $101,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,497.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemical Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

