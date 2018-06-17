Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

Shares of Chemung Financial opened at $51.39 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Lounsberry III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

