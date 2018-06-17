Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,046,411 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 2,249,445 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,832 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,203,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,593,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 433,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 202.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 773,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after acquiring an additional 517,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,147. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 266.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.