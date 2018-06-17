Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,223,964 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 195,912,381 shares. Approximately 19.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,346,369 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy opened at $4.64 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.90. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

