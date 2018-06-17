Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPK. Sidoti raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Monday, March 5th.

Shares of CPK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.65. 67,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,681. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $66.35 and a 12 month high of $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.21.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 10.64%. analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $294,515.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,389.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,128 shares of company stock worth $1,222,081. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 89,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,935,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

