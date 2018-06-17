Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 77,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 34,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 72,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.52.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $1,229,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $3,110,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,500 shares of company stock worth $49,748,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Chevron traded down $2.47, reaching $124.04, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 13,223,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,942,906. The stock has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

