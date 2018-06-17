China Distance Education (DL) Earns News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.8196612778947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of China Distance Education traded down $0.25, hitting $7.15, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 30,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. China Distance Education has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.42.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Distance Education had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

