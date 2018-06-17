Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Huazhu Group worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,046,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. T.H. Capital set a $43.75 target price on shares of Huazhu Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.50 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Huazhu Group opened at $49.02 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $333.39 million for the quarter. analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

