China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. China Online Education Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0552155208492 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

China Online Education Group opened at $11.10 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.82.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take one-on-one live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

