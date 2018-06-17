Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives $363.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $363.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.52 to $496.14 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $319.64 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $6,250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill traded up $1.57, hitting $462.01, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 544,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,787. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $247.51 and a 52-week high of $470.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.