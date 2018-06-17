Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.92. The company had a trading volume of 689,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,886. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.86.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of C$347.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$349.00 million.

CHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.04.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

