Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CRO Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,944.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chris Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $658,650.00.

On Monday, June 4th, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,150.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Chris Murphy sold 15,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $619,050.00.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Chris Murphy sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,980,000.00.

Shares of BlackLine opened at $49.79 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of -0.46.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 131.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $27,447,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 47.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 74.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter worth $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.