Aggreko plc (AGK) Insider Purchases £13,806.54 in Stock

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) insider Chris Weston acquired 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £13,806.54 ($18,381.76).

Chris Weston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aggreko alerts:

On Wednesday, April 4th, Chris Weston sold 4,052 shares of Aggreko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 722 ($9.61), for a total value of £29,255.44 ($38,950.13).

Aggreko traded up GBX 5 ($0.07), reaching GBX 687 ($9.15), during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,558,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,000. Aggreko plc has a 52-week low of GBX 638.60 ($8.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 994.50 ($13.24).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 867 ($11.54) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Aggreko from GBX 750 ($9.99) to GBX 700 ($9.32) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Aggreko in a report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 635 ($8.45) price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 807.70 ($10.75).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions ? Industrial, and Power Solutions ? Utility. It offers power generation products, such as diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, including cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, air handlers, and air conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.