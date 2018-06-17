Christina M. Corley Sells 14,900 Shares of CDW common stock (CDW) Stock

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $1,249,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,849.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CDW common stock opened at $85.47 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.11. CDW common stock has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $85.55.

CDW common stock (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. CDW common stock had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 69.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CDW common stock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 24th. CDW common stock’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW common stock from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW common stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CDW common stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of CDW common stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 234.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW common stock during the first quarter worth about $2,828,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 50,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,637,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CDW common stock by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 716,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,371,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

