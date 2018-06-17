Insider Buying: JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (JFJ) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) insider Christopher Samuel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £22,750 ($30,288.91).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01), reaching GBX 4.72 ($0.06), during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 233,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,957. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 325.85 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 462 ($6.15).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

