CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (CHSCL)

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

