Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Raised by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in Chubb by 94.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,592 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 887,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,653,000 after acquiring an additional 564,747 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $61,923,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,206,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,057,000 after acquiring an additional 435,621 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,415,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,652,000 after acquiring an additional 345,607 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.88. 3,670,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,378. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $128.82 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.08. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price objective on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.69.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.