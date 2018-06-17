Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.1552517775144 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom opened at $36.07 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.31. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services primarily in Taiwan. The company's Domestic Fixed Communications Business segment provides local telephone, domestic long distance telephone, broadband access, local and domestic long distance leased line, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; and other domestic services, including information and communication technology (ICT), corporate solution services, and bill handling services.

