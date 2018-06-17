Ciena Co. (CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.18 Million

Brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce $769.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $780.69 million. Ciena reported sales of $728.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.11 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.38 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ciena from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ciena from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $31.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.77.

Shares of Ciena traded up $0.36, reaching $23.41, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 7,467,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,765. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Ciena has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $27.73.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $196,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $52,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,707 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

