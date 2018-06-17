CIGNA (CI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about CIGNA (NYSE:CI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIGNA earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the health services provider an impact score of 46.7541862781046 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get CIGNA alerts:

NYSE CI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,593,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CIGNA will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.63.

In related news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.