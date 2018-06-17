CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,679 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of CIGNA worth $44,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CIGNA by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,159,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CIGNA in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

In other CIGNA news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIGNA opened at $175.05 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

