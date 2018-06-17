AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 96.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 921.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. AFLAC had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

