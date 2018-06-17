Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Share Price

News stories about CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIM Commercial Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.7258496424776 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CIM Commercial Trust traded down $0.26, reaching $14.35, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a net margin of 85.58% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally invests in, owns, and operates Class-A and creative office properties located in high density, high barrier-to-entry urban markets in the United States such as the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, DC and Los Angeles.

