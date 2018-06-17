Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial opened at $68.99 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Osborn purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,144.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

