Cindicator (CND) Price Down 14.8% This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC and GOPAX. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $59.53 million and $242,736.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Cindicator launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cindicator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

