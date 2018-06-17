Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 72,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cintas by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 15,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 29,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,308,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,861,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,814,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas traded down $1.05, hitting $190.51, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 930,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,086. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.42 and a 12-month high of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

