Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cintas (CTAS) to “Buy”

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has a $202.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cintas aims to continually achieve revenue build-up by increasing penetration levels at existing customers and broadening the customer base to include fresh business segments. The successful integration of G&K Services has further expanded Cintas’ customer profile and augmented its revenues. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with adequate liquidity to meet its working capital requirements. The company’s investment strategy takes a holistic view of the rapidly evolving market and deploys a dynamic capital allocation approach to focus on the relative value of the various sectors within the broader industry. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, Cintas procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers, making it susceptible to market risks which are beyond its control.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTAS. ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.36.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Cintas has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $194.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

