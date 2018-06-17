Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Shares of Cirrus Logic traded up $0.47, reaching $39.32, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,486. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.29. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.57 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

