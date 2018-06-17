Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,944,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 581,086 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Cisco Systems worth $878,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,958,272 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,302,000 after buying an additional 13,927,416 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after buying an additional 11,972,070 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,977,000 after buying an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,651.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,910,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,064,000 after buying an additional 4,824,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,799,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,510,000 after buying an additional 3,397,848 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,379,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,328,986. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

