Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,366 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Cisco Systems worth $191,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $44.25 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.