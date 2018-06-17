Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 291,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.