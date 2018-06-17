Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 188,818 iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd (CIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd (NASDAQ:CIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 188,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,103,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,522,000 after purchasing an additional 777,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,900,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,955,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,876,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,539,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIU opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $110.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Lehman Intermdte Credit Bnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

