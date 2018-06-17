Citigroup Increases Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, May 23rd.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.07.

Suncor Energy traded down C$0.46, reaching C$51.68, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,688. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.14.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of C$8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Douglas Gardner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$2,000,000.00. Also, insider Janice Odegaard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.05, for a total value of C$367,875.00. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $4,858,400 in the last 90 days.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

