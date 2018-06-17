Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Position Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 153.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 41,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Trinseo worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Trinseo by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Trinseo by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo opened at $75.00 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.27.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Phillip Stasse sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $507,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

