Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,397 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of Uranium Energy worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,531,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Uranium Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 306,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,501,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Uranium Energy by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 532,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 294,284 shares in the last quarter.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $4.10 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uranium Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.87.

Uranium Energy Corp. operates as a uranium mining and exploration company. Its projects in South Texas include the Palangana ISR mine, the permitted Goliad ISR project, and the development-stage Burke Hollow ISR project; and project in Wyoming comprise the permitted Reno Creek ISR project. The company also controls a pipeline of advanced-stage uranium projects in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Paraguay, as well as a high-grade titanium project in Paraguay.

