Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education services in the United States and Canada. The company operates Grand Canyon University that offers approximately 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across 9 colleges online and on ground through campus in Phoenix, Arizona; leased facilities; and facilities owned by third party employers.

