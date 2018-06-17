Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 314,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,212,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 158,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

C stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.13%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

