Citigroup Increases Safestore (SAFE) Price Target to GBX 650

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.65) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.59) target price on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 540.83 ($7.20).

Safestore opened at GBX 556.50 ($7.41) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Safestore has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 528 ($7.03).

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 146 stores, comprising 120 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 67 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol) and 26 wholly owned stores in the Paris region.

