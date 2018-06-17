Citigroup Raises Ferguson (FERG) Price Target to GBX 6,650

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 6,300 ($83.88) to GBX 6,650 ($88.54) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. ICAP reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($83.88) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 4,700 ($62.57) to GBX 5,300 ($70.56) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($79.22) to GBX 5,985 ($79.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,927.86 ($78.92).

Shares of LON:FERG opened at GBX 5,943 ($79.12) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,427 ($58.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,722 ($76.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 11th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.57.

In other news, insider John W. Martin purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,418 ($72.13) per share, for a total transaction of £299,236.14 ($398,397.20). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($71.60), for a total value of £355,808.48 ($473,716.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

