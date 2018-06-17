Legal & General Group (LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 308 at Citigroup

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 306 ($4.07) to GBX 308 ($4.10) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Legal & General Group to an add rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.66) to GBX 305 ($4.06) in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 301 ($4.01) to GBX 334 ($4.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.26) to GBX 315 ($4.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.06) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.06) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 278.07 ($3.70).

Shares of Legal & General Group opened at GBX 265 ($3.53) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 241.65 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 279.90 ($3.73).

In other news, insider John Kingman bought 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £3,829.76 ($5,098.87). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £1,725.44 ($2,297.22). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,487 shares of company stock worth $937,680.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

