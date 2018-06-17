Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd.

HFD has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 365 ($4.86) to GBX 360 ($4.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 380 ($5.06) to GBX 365 ($4.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 436 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Halfords Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 377.38 ($5.02).

Halfords Group traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06), reaching GBX 336.80 ($4.48), during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 738,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 305.40 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 380.50 ($5.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.03 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $6.00.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company offers car parts, cycling products, technology products, kids products, and camping and leisure equipment; and car service, repair, and MOTs to retail and fleet customers.

