VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S (VMBS) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 8.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 15.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S by 14.9% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 17,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S has a 52-week low of $50.79 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD MTG BCKD S Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

